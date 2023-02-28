US demands prosecution of Jewish rioters in Arab village, compensation for damage

View of cars burned by settlers during Sunday night riots in Hawara, Feb. 27, 2023. (Erik Marmor/Flash90)

U.S. State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price also called for compensation for those Palestinians whose homes and property were damaged during the incident.

By JNS

The U.S. administration said on Monday that it expects Israel to prosecute those who participated in the Huwara riot following the murder of two Israeli siblings in the Palestinian town, and to compensate those whose homes and property were damaged or destroyed.

“We expect the Israeli government to ensure full accountability and legal prosecution of those responsible for these attacks in addition to compensation for the loss of homes and property,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price during a press briefing.

He called the Sunday night riot by hundreds of Israeli Jews in the Palestinian town of Huwara “completely unacceptable.”

Settler violence is “causing an enormous amount of pain,” he stated, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“I do not think any Israeli would be proud to see settlers burning cars and smashing windows, that doesn’t make any of us proud or happy under any circumstance.”

Price also denounced the “horrific” terror attack that claimed the lives of two Israeli brothers as they drove through Huwara, as well as the terror shooting on Monday night that claimed the life of a 27-year-old Israeli-American.

“Accountability and justice should be pursued with equal rigor in all cases of extremist violence and equal resources dedicated to prevent such attacks and bring those responsible to justice,” Price said.

World Israel News contributed to this report.