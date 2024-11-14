US hostages’ families urge Trump-Biden collaboration to free captives

Orna and Ronen Neutra, parents of Omer who is being held in Gaza, speaking at the RNC. (Twitter Screenshot)

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden met with the families of American citizens kidnapped on October 7th and held hostage in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, hosting them at the White House.

Biden “provided an update on US efforts to secure the release of all hostages, and reaffirmed the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to getting the hostages home to their loved ones and families,” read a White House statement about the meeting.

“The Administration has worked tirelessly to get a deal done as soon as possible to bring the hostages home, and the President also assured the families those efforts will continue,” the statement added.

“Our aim is to encourage the outgoing administration to collaborate vigorously and decisively with the incoming administration to resolve the situation and bring the hostages home. They must do whatever it takes,” Ronen Neutra, father of hostage Omer, told Ynet.

Neutra referenced Trump’s remarks at the Republican National Convention in July.

At the time, Trump warned that that if Hamas does not release the hostages before he takes office on January 20, the terror group will pay “​​a very big price.”

Neutra urged Biden and Trump to “work with full force,” adding that “ultimately, both leaders deserve credit if they succeed.”

“It’s up to them now. We are very hopeful to hear from President Biden that this issue transcends party lines and that the teams will quickly commence joint work.”

Jonthan Dekel-Chen, whose son Sagui was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz more than a year ago, told the Times of Israel that he and the other hostages’ families encouraged Biden to partner with Trump on ramping up efforts for a deal to release the captives.

“Our requests… of both administrations right now is they work together, not to prepare the Trump administration for taking office in late January, but rather to get this done now in this unique moment,” Dekel-Chen said.

Dekel-Chen warned that if there is no deal until after president-elect Trump takes office in January, “there’s a very real possibility that none of the hostages will remain alive, and it will be nearly impossible to retrieve the remains of those who have been murdered.”