Biden, Harris ‘devastated’ by American hostage’s murder

President Biden and Vice President Harris appear together for the first time since Biden stepped down from the election. (Shutterstock)

Harris calls Hamas “an evil terrorist organization,” Biden says he is “heartbroken” by news of Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s murder.

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden said in a statement on Sunday that he was “devasted and outraged” by the murder of American-Israel hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists from the Nova Music Festival and killed in captivity.

“I have gotten to know his parents, Jon and Rachel. They have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable. They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions,” the statement read.

“I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.”

Notably, Goldberg-Polin’s body was recovered from the southern Gaza city of Rafah – a major stronghold of the Hamas terror group, which Biden repeatedly warned Israel it could not invade.

Biden repeatedly pressured Israel not to conduct a military operation in Rafah, claiming that it was a “red line” for Washington.

The IDF’s entry to Rafah was delayed for several months due to the Biden administration’s threats.

In a statement, Democratic presidential candidate and current vice-president Kamala Harris called Hamas “an evil terrorist organization.”

Harris added that “from its massacre of 1,200 people to sexual violence, taking of hostages, and these murders, Hamas’ depravity is evident and horrifying. The threat Hamas poses to the people of Israel — and American citizens in Israel — must be eliminated and Hamas cannot control Gaza. The Palestinian people too have suffered under Hamas’ rule for nearly two decades.”

On Sunday morning, the IDF announced it had recovered the bodies of six hostages from the Gaza Strip.

According to military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, all of the captives are believed to have been murdered by their captors “a short time” before being discovered by troops.