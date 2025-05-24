US, Iran report ‘some but not conclusive progress’ in Rome talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, speaks with an Omani official on arrival in Oman on April 25, 2025. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP)

A senior U.S. official was quoted by Reuters as saying that the talks lasted more than two hours and were both direct, and indirect with Omani mediators.

By JNS

Delegations from Iran and the United States ended a fifth round of negotiations in Rome on Friday, with both sides reporting limited progress in negotiations over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

Despite both Washington and Tehran taking a tough stance in public ahead of the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said there was potential for progress after Oman made several proposals during the talks, Reuters reported.

“We have just completed one of the most professional rounds of talks. … We firmly stated Iran’s position,” Araqchi told Iranian state TV. “The fact that we are now on a reasonable path, in my view, is itself a sign of progress.”

He added, “The proposals and solutions will be reviewed in respective capitals … and the next round of talks will be scheduled accordingly.”

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi wrote on X that the talks between Araqchi and U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff had ended “with some but not conclusive progress.”

“The talks continue to be constructive,” the official said. “We made further progress, but there is still work to be done. Both sides agreed to meet again in the near future. We are grateful to our Omani partners for their continued facilitation.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that Washington was working to reach an accord that would allow Iran to have a civil nuclear energy program but not enrich uranium, while acknowledging that this “will not be easy.”