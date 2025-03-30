US Jews increasingly fear Trump could turn on Israel – here’s why

People walk next to a sign congratulating U.S. President Donald Trump for his victory in the US presidential election in central Jerusalem, January 20, 2025. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

New poll shows roughly three-quarters of American Jews disapprove of Trump’s handling of the Ukraine war, with two-thirds fearing the president’s tougher approach towards Kyiv could be a sign of changing relationship with Israel as well.

By World Israel News Staff

American Jews are increasingly concerned that President Donald Trump may adopt a tougher position vis-a-vis America’s relationship with Israel and become less receptive to the Jewish state’s policy positions, a new poll shows.

The poll, conducted by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) for its monthly Jewish People’s Voice Index found that 74% of American Jews do not support Trump’s policies regarding Ukraine and the war with Russia.

Following the heated meeting late last month between Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 63% of American Jews now say Trump’s handling of US relations with Kyiv makes them “more concerned” about the future of American policy towards Israel.

Zelensky’s visit to the White House ended abruptly, with the Ukrainian president departing early after he clashed on air with Trump, Vance, and Rubio over American aid to Ukraine, the possibility of a ceasefire with Russia which would leave parts of eastern Ukraine under Russian control, and Trump’s proposed mineral rights plan.

While the Trump administration has urged Kyiv to agree to an immediate ceasefire without a Russian withdrawal and to sign a mineral extraction plan which would grant American companies rights to Ukrainian deposits in exchange for continued military aid, Zelensky warned against conditioning US support to Ukraine, claiming that Russia constitutes a major threat to the US.

In the wake of the White House dustup, fewer American Jews expressed a “great deal of confidence” in Trump to properly handle relations with Israel, falling from 32% to 27% in March.

Meanwhile, 38% said they have no confidence at all that Trump will handle US-Israel relations properly.

At the same time, fewer American Jews believe that under Trump, the US is supporting Israel to the right extent.

While 57% said the US is supporting Israel to the proper extent in February, just 46% expressed that sentiment in March, while the number who said US support is insufficient jumped from 18% in February to 34% in March.

Just 13% believe the US is supporting Israel too strongly.