US Muslim group accuses Biden of ‘war crimes’ for refusing to impose arms embargo

President Joe Biden flanked Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, right, speaks during a meeting with the members of his cabinet and first lady Jill Biden, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

CAIR accuses President Biden and senior administration officials, including Secretary of State Blinken and Secretary of Defense Austin, of being ‘war criminals’ after White House declines to impose arms embargo on Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

The largest Muslim advocacy group in the United States has accused President Joe Biden and other senior administration officials of being war criminals, after the administration declined to impose an arms embargo on Israel this week.

On Wednesday, the 30-day deadline set by the administration for Israel to come into compliance with the October 13th memorandum demanding changes in the Gaza Strip expired.

The Biden administration had hinted that unless Israel made satisfactory changes to reduce the isolation of northern Gaza, ensure the entry of additional aid trucks, and lessen the use of mass evacuation orders in Gaza, the White House would restrict the transfer of military equipment to Israel.

On the eve of the deadline, however, the State Department announced that it had not determined Israel to be in violation of the memorandum, thereby avoiding a confrontation with Jerusalem.

The Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a group linked in the past to the Hamas terror organization which appeared after the October 7th, 2023 invasion of Israel to defend the group’s actions, on Wednesday castigated Biden and other senior administration officials over the decision not to limit arms transfers to Israel.

In a statement released by CAIR, the organization accused Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin of war crimes.

“We strongly condemn President Biden’s decision to continue illegally supplying the Israeli government with deadly weapons even after Benjamin Netanyahu violated the 30-day deadline that the administration set for Israel to stop starving Gaza,” CAIR said in a statement Wednesday.

“We never thought this day would come, but we must speak the truth plainly and clearly: President Biden is a war criminal. So is Antony Blinken. So is Lloyd Austin. We condemn them in the strongest terms, and so will history.”