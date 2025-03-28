US proposal to release American hostage Eden Alexander received by Hamas

‘There is no deal yet,’ a US official stated, while an Israeli official remarked that the proposal was ‘more of an idea that isn’t fully clear or developed.’



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hamas, the Gazan terrorist organization, has reportedly received the newest proposal from US officials to secure the release of the last living American hostage, Edan Alexander, abducted during the Hamas onslaught into Israel in October 2023.

“There is no deal yet,” a US official stated, while an Israeli official remarked that the proposal was “more of an idea that isn’t fully clear or developed.”

Qatar delivered the message from the Trump administration to Hamas officials.

In exchange for Alexander’s release, the US said it would release a statement urging quiet in the region and a return to ceasefire negotiations.

An Arab diplomat was doubtful that Hamas would release Alexander in exchange for a statement that Israel may choose not to heed.

Alexander is one of 59 hostages remaining in Gaza, 24 of whom are thought to be still alive.

Although there was a video showing signs of life, there is concern over reports of Alexander’s condition in Gaza, where he is being kept in a tunnel with no sunlight and very little nourishment.

This is the second time the release of Alexander has been a focal point of negotiations, with Hamas agreeing to release him in mid-March along with the bodies of four deceased US hostages.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas’s claim to release Alexander was not in good faith, and Trump administration Middle East envoy Steven Witkoff blasted Hamas for their “unrealistic demands” in exchange for the American captives.

“Hamas is making a very poor gamble by believing that time is on its side. That is not the case. Hamas is well aware of the deadline and must understand that we will respond accordingly if it passes,” Witkoff cautioned.

“Alexander is very important to us,” Witkoff said. “He is wounded, and he is a top priority.”