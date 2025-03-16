US Senate votes unanimously to demand toppling of Hamas

Bipartisan resolution in the US Senate passed unanimously demands the total removal of Hamas from military and political control of the Gaza Strip, backs Israel’s right to self defense against Hamas and Iran, and calls on President Trump to target Iranian funding of Hamas.

By World Israel News Staff

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed last week a bipartisan resolution demanding the toppling of the Hamas regime in the Gaza Strip, and calling on the Trump administration to aggressively target Iranian funding of the Gaza terror group.

The resolution, which was passed by unanimous consent in the upper chamber of Congress Thursday evening, affirms that Hamas cannot retain any political or military control of the Gaza Strip.

It was introduced by U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Jackie Rosen (D-Nevada), Katie Britt (R-Alabama) and John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania).

“I am very pleased the entire U.S. Senate spoke with moral clarity when it comes to the barbaric terrorist organization called Hamas,” said Graham.

“With one voice, the Senate said Hamas cannot be in charge of Gaza militarily or politically ever again. That is the right and only answer. I am very proud of my Senate colleagues.”

The bill’s cosponsor, Senator Blumenthal, said the Islamist terror group Hamas is “anathema—to Palestinians and Israelis alike, indeed to all who live in the region.”

“Their barbarity and inhumanity is a terrorist scourge—demonstrated most tragically in the October 7 massacre—and a major barrier to peace and stability. Eliminating Hamas ought to be common ground as a paramount goal.”

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton called Hamas a “group of murderous terrorists with American and Israeli blood on their hands. The United States must back Israel to the hilt and help ensure Hamas isn’t allowed to retain any political or military control in Gaza.”

In addition to calling for the removal of Hamas from power in Gaza – both as a military force and as the de facto civil government – the resolution also urges President Donald Trump to use all economic and diplomatic tools possible to halt all sources of funding for Hamas by Iran and all other sources of revenue; and affirms U.S. support for Israel’s right to self-defense against Hamas, Iran, and other Iranian proxies.

“On October 7th, Hamas terrorists murdered, raped, and kidnapped innocent civilians,” said Rosen.

“In order to best ensure the safety and security of Israel, as well as the Palestinian people, Hamas cannot be allowed to remain in power in Gaza in any capacity. I’m proud to have helped introduce and pass this bipartisan resolution to support our democratic ally Israel and reaffirm the need to remove Hamas from power.”

“The threat of Hamas must be ended permanently,” said Senator Britt of Alabama.

“Our support for Israel’s right to defend herself is unwavering as they work to bring every single hostage home. Only through strength can we achieve lasting, sustainable peace.”

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman reiterated his support for the remaining hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

“Hamas must be cut off from any grip on power. I stand with Israel and remain committed to its right to defend itself against Hamas terrorists who threaten its sovereignty and its people. The devastation in Gaza is on Hamas—and they will be held accountable. I’m going to keep fighting for the release of every hostage and for real peace in the region.”