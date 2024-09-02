US troops injured in Iraq raid, 15 ISIS terrorists dead, US officials say

An Iraqi army soldier stands guard near a U.S.-made Iraqi Air Force F-16 fighter jet at the Balad Air Base, Iraq. (AP/Khalid Mohammed)

By The Algemeiner and Reuters

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday its forces conducted a partnered raid with the Iraqi Security Forces in western Iraq in the early hours of Aug. 29, resulting in the deaths of 15 Islamic State (ISIS) operatives and the injury of seven US military personnel.

“The ISIS element was armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive “suicide” belts,” CENTCOM said on Friday.

It also added that there were no indications of civilian casualties in the raid.

Two US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said on Saturday that during the operation, five US personnel were wounded.

One of the wounded was evacuated for further treatment.

Two additional US personnel were injured from falls during the operation, with one also evacuated out of the area for further treatment.

All personnel are in stable condition.

At least five US personnel were injured in an attack earlier this month against a military base in Iraq.

Later, Iraq’s foreign ministry said that an announcement on an end date for the US-led coalition’s mission had been postponed due to the “latest developments,” without identifying the developments.

Reuters reported in March that talks between the US and Iraq on ending the US-led military coalition in the country may not be concluded until after US presidential elections in November.

A rare ally of both the US and Iran, Iraq hosts 2,500 US troops and has Iran-backed militias linked to its security forces.