Kamala Harris says IDF must stop killing civilians in Gaza

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris complained about the death toll of Palestinians in Gaza and blamed Israel.

She said on Saturday that although she endorses Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas, it must do more to protect Palestinian civilians.

Harris emphasized that international law must be respected during the war and stated that too many Palestinian civilians have been killed in the fighting.

“Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering, and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating,” Harris told reporters. “So we all want this conflict to end as soon as possible, and to ensure Israel’s security and ensure security for the Palestinian people. We must accelerate efforts to build an enduring peace.”

During the week-long pause in fighting that ended on Friday, it’s estimated that 200 trucks of humanitarian aid were brought into Gaza. According to David Barnea, head of the Mossad, it was Hamas who violated the ceasefire by refusing to release all of the women hostages.

The IDF continued operations in Gaza with the breakdown of hostage negotiations and after Hamas launched missiles into Israel.

Hamas’ Health Ministry reports the number of dead in Gaza since fighting began at 15,000. However, these numbers haven’t been confirmed nor has Hamas made the distinction between civilian and military deaths.

Hamas maintained its headquarters underneath Shifa Hospital and also had armories hidden beneath mosques and public buildings, endangering civilians.

In an operation near Jabalya in northern Gaza, Israeli forces uncovered a terror tunnel located next to a German-funded school.