Victims killed in Jerusalem terror attack identified

Rabbi Elimelech Wasserman, one of the victims killed in Jerusalem terror attack on November 30th, 2023. (Twitter/X)

Rabbinic court judge and principal of a girls’ school in Beit Shemesh among the dead in Jerusalem terror attack.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The three victims killed in a terrorist shooting attack in Jerusalem Thursday morning have been identified and their names cleared for publication. All three were residents of the capital.

Seventy-three-year-old Rabbi Elimelech Wasserman, a member of the Belz Hasidic movement and a rabbinic judge, was waiting for a bus to Ashdod for a hearing when he was shot and killed by two Arab terrorists from the southeastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sur Baher Thursday morning.

The second victim killed in the attack was identified as 67-year-old Chana Ifergan, the principal of an ultra-Orthodox girls’ school in Beit Shemesh – Bnot Hadassah, part of the Beis Ya’akov system.

The third victim, Livia Dickman, a 24-year-old resident of the Har Nov neighborhood of western Jerusalem, was initially listed in critical condition after the shooting, but later succumbed to her wounds.

The attack occurred around 7:35 a.m. when two Jerusalem Arabs – brothers Murad Namr, 38, and Ibrahim Namr, 30, drove up to a bus stop on Shazar Avenue near the entrance to Jerusalem, exited the vehicle and opened fire.

One terrorist was armed with an M-16 assault rifle, the other with a pistol.

Two off-duty soldiers and a civilian carrying a firearm responded and killed the two terrorists on the scene.

At least 11 people were wounded in the attack, including the three fatally wounded victims and five more who were seriously wounded.