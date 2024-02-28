Victims of Hamas massacres sue Reuters, Associated Press

Relatives of Israelis murdered during Hamas massacres on October 7th file lawsuits against news syndicates, accusing them of employing terrorists involved in the atrocities.

By World Israel News Staff

The families of five Israelis murdered by Hamas on October 7th are suing two of the world’s largest news syndicates over the role their journalists allegedly played in the terrorist massacres.

The five Israelis were all killed by Hamas terrorists at the Nova music festival outside of Re’im, early on the morning of October 7th. They include Mai Naim, Abir Lotan, Guy Gabriel Levi, Shalev Madmoni, and Shani Louk.

In their lawsuit, the victims’ families accused Reuters and The Associated Press of employing journalists from the Gaza Strip who are affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization, and who allegedly took part in the massacres.

The suit charges the two news syndicates with publishing reports and photographs taken by the Hamas-affiliated journalists who were embedded with the terrorist forces as they invaded Israel.

“They are liable for the direct and indirect damage and actions of their ‘journalists’,” papers filed for the lawsuit argued.

“Any excuse or justification that could be raised claiming the rules of journalism – such as the right of the public to know – cannot justify a situation whereby a reporter for one of the agencies would be present, participate and film the commission of a serious crime, such as the abduction of an elderly woman from her home.”

“There is no doubt that the ‘journalists’ who were present at the massacre could have assisted the victims and notified Israeli authorities in advance so that the atrocities would have been prevented. The news agencies who had contracted the services of the ‘journalists’, and who are responsible directly for their actions, are liable for damages caused to the plaintiffs.”

The lawsuit comes months after a expose produced by the Honest Reporting watchdog group found that four Gazan journalists and photojournalists were embedded with the terrorist forces which invaded Israel on October 7th.

The four, identified as Hassan Eslaiah, Yousef Masoud, Ali Mahmud, and Hatem Ali, have been linked to Reuters, The Associated Press, The New York Times, and CNN.

In addition to apparently having foreknowledge of the invasion, the four have been accused of taking part or aiding in the massacres of Israelis.

In the case of Shani Louk, an Israeli-German dual citizen who was murdered on October 7th, her dead body was photographed by Ali Mahmud and Hatem Ali as her remains were paraded down a Gaza City street in the back of a pickup truck.

It was later revealed that one of the four, Hassan Eslaiah, had been photographed while being kissed by Yahya Sinwar, commander of Hamas forces in Gaza and mastermind of the October 7th invasion.