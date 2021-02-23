Volunteer medics find love at Jerusalem corona testing site

For two volunteer medics in Jerusalem, the global health crisis had a silver lining, bringing them together at a Covid-19 testing site in Jerusalem.

By Ebin Sandler, World Israel News

The coronavirus pandemic has caused upheaval for billions of people around the world, bringing new twists and turns every day.

Walla Tamimi and Ahmad Qarut, who volunteer for Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s Red Cross equivalent, began working shifts together at the site several months ago.

While the relationship remained professional at the outset, Qarut eventually expressed romantic interest in Tamimi and the two began dating.

Last week, Qarut proposed to Tamimi at the precise spot where the two met: the corona testing center in Jerusalem.

“We met at the sampling site,” explained Tamimi in an MDA release quoted by Channel 20. “At first, we were not close, but I slowly noticed he was trying to warm up to me, buying me chocolates and gifts.”

“It definitely worked,” she added.

Qarut expressed his gratitude to the MDA for its role in the match.

“Since I was a child, I felt emotional every time I saw an ambulance pass by on the street. I knew my purpose was to help others and save lives,” said Qarut.

“I never dreamed that I would find my future wife while on duty though,” he continued.

“I decided to complete the circle and propose marriage in that environment, to create a special memory for [our] life, which includes our important role [with MDA].”