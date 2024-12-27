WATCH: 100 cars for 100 hostages

Early Friday morning, 100 vehicles formed an SOS symbol at Sde Boker—representing the number of hostages still held by Hamas—captured in a satellite photo to demand their release.

Early Friday morning, 100 vehicles – representing the number of hostages still held by Hamas – formed the hostages' symbol at Sde Boker for a satellite photo. The drivers arranged their vehicles to create an SOS signal calling for the release of all hostages. Photo credit: Aviv… pic.twitter.com/ocbujcRHLu — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) December 27, 2024