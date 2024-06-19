WATCH: A peek into Shin Bet operations in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7th June 19, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-a-peek-into-shin-bet-operations-in-the-gaza-strip-since-oct-7th/ Email Print The Shin Bet has been instrumental in the war against Hamas in Gaza, providing valuable intelligence and supporting IDF fighters in critical missions. A glimpse into the work of the Shin Bet in the Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/sJF4DHhLQx— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 19, 2024 GazaIDFShin Bet