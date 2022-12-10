WATCH: Abbas does not endorse ‘armed resistance’ now, but can ‘change his mind tomorrow’ December 10, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-abbas-i-do-not-endorse-armed-resistance-now-but-i-can-change-my-mind-tomorrow/ Email Print Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview this week on Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya Network that he supports “peaceful resistance” and not armed resistance “for now.” He added that he may change his mind “tomorrow, the day after, or at any moment.” Mahmoud AbbasMahmoud Abbas. Palestinian terrorPalestinian AuthorityPalestinian terror