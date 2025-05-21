WATCH: Al Jazeera enters Hamas terror tunnels in Gaza May 21, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-al-jazeera-goes-inside-hamas-terror-tunnels-in-gaza/ Email Print The Al Jazeera journalist was blindfolded and led into a tunnel, where he spoke with several terrorists hiding underground, asked about their conditions, and joined them in a communal prayer.⚡️BREAKINGPart 1: Subtitled in English, a rare and exclusive Al Jazeera interview with fighters from Hamas’s military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, inside the tunnels of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/lDZ9FWWvDP— Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) May 20, 2025 al JazeeraGaza tunnelsHamas