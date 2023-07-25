WATCH: Allah will destroy Israel before its 80th year, says Abbas’s advisor July 25, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-allah-will-destroy-israel-before-its-80th-year-says-abbass-advisor/ Email Print “We are certain that we will triumph, and we are certain that Palestine will be liberated in its entirety, all of Palestine. By the way, they [the Jews] also know this for a certainty,” Mahmoud al-Habbash said on official PA TV this month. Mahmoud AbbasMahmoud Al-HabbashPalestinian Authority