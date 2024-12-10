WATCH: Ancient Torah found in one of Assad’s palaces in Syria December 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ancient-torah-found-in-one-of-assads-palaces-in-syria/ Email Print The fall of the Assad regime has uncovered remarkable secrets, including the discovery of a 500-year-old Torah scroll hidden in the basement of Bashar al-Assad’s palace.Syria: A 500 year old Torah scroll was found in Assad’s basement this morning. pic.twitter.com/1QlZJxZN3g— Frum TikTok (@FrumTikTok) December 8, 2024 Bashar al-AssadSyrianTorah