WATCH: Anti-Israel protest leader lies to crowd about Middle Eastern support for Gaza May 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protest-leader-lies-to-crowd-about-middle-eastern-support-for-gaza/ Email Print Within Our Lifetime leader Nerdeen Kiswani led a chant consisting of supposed allied countries names followed by ‘on your side’ when in fact none of those countries even remotely care about Palestinians. WATCH @WolPalestine leader @NerdeenKiswani hoodwink the crowd into believing that Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt & Syria are all "on the side" of Gaza. Really?Lebanon: Palestinians prohibited from owning property & excluded from most jobs & social servicesJordan: Palestinians face… pic.twitter.com/tdptO29eL8— Canary Mission (@canarymission) May 23, 2024 GazaHamasNerdeen KiswaniPalestiniansWithin Our Lifetime