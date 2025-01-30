WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters stuff up toilets at Columbia University January 30, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-stuff-up-toilets-in-columbia-university/ Email Print Israel haters reached a new low when they blocked the sewage line at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs in New York.WILDNYC: Last night at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), pro-Palestine activists sabotaged the building by sealing its sewage lines.Deportations can’t come soon enough! pic.twitter.com/ssXugJFnK4— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 30, 2025 Columbiasewagetoilets