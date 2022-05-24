WATCH: Arab teen grabs Jerusalem deputy mayor’s flag, gets violent

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Arieh King and City Council member Yonatan Yosef marched near Herod’s Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem Tuesday when an Arab youth violently grabbed King’s Israeli flag, Arutz 7 reported.

The youth proceeded to fight with them until police intervened.

Earlier this week, King had announced that he and Yosef would be distributing flags ahead of Jerusalem Day, which hosts the annual Flag March throughout the Old City. Hamas has been threatening attacks if the march goes ahead as planned.