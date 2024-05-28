WATCH: Arab workers mockingly simulate Oct. 7 attack in Beit Shemesh apartment building May 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-arab-workers-mockingly-simulate-oct-7-attack-in-beit-shemesh-apartment-building/ Email Print Three workers are seen walking through an apartment building in Beit Shemesh when one of them imitates throwing a grenade and lifts his stick miming a rifle. "Palestinian" workers in Israel stand outside a Jewish home, mockingly simulating 07/10 attack plans.A baby stroller right next to them.There is no coexisting with these people. pic.twitter.com/dWztS80FOb — Nioh Berg ♛ ✡︎ אסתר (@NiohBerg) May 28, 2024 ArabsBeit ShemeshmassacreOct 7th