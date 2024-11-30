WATCH: Billionaire Holocaust survivor inspires hostages in moving speech November 30, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-billionaire-holocaust-survivor-inspires-hostages-in-moving-speech/ Email Print 94-year-old Holocaust survivor and multibillionaire Frank Lowy drew from his extraordinary life experiences to share his story with the hostages, offering them strength and resilience.94-year-old Holocaust survivor turned multibillionaire Frank Lowy shared his story with the hostages, giving them strength from his unimaginable experiences. A testament to resilience and hope. pic.twitter.com/Vy2FXQGSjR— Yossi Farro (@FarroYossi) November 28, 2024 Frank LowyHolocaust survivorhostages