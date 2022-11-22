WATCH: British Royal Guard plays hasidic, Israeli music at Buckingham Palace parade November 22, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-british-royal-guard-plays-hasidic-israeli-music-at-buckingham-palace-parade/ Email Print With more than 1,400 people in attendance, the British Royal Guard marched to hasidic and Israeli music at the commemoration of the WW2 military service of Jewish men and women. The event also marked the 101st anniversary of the first wreath-laying by Jewish veterans at the Cenotaph – a central London memorial.