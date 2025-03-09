Search

WATCH: California imam – ‘Muslims are heroes of the world’

California Imam Amir Abdel Malik Ali claimed that violent terror attacks will be falsely blamed on Islam and urged Muslims to denounce them as false flag operations, asserting that the world sees Muslims as heroes.

