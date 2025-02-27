WATCH: Car ramming attack injures 13 Israelis, 3 in dire condition

A terrorist attack near Karkur Junction in northern Israel left at least 12 wounded, including two seriously, after a terrorist rammed pedestrians with his car before exiting and stabbing multiple victims.

The number of injured in the ramming attack on Highway 65 near the Pardes Hanna-Karkur junction in Israel has risen to 10. The perpetrator of the attack was killed.#Israel #Palestine #Gaza pic.twitter.com/1TjVTP63he — Ulfh3dnar (@Ulfh3dnar_) February 27, 2025

Terror attack,Car ramming Initial reports of a ramming terror attack at the Karkur Junction near Pardes Hana, Israel. Multiple unconscious victims; additionally a police officer reports a suspect attempted to stab him in the vicinity. 8 injured,2 critical injury and an… pic.twitter.com/d6WQclzKWE — Love Majewski (@MajewskiLove1) February 27, 2025

Initial: A vehicle hit several people who were on the sidewalk in the Karkur Junction area… The vehicle fled, forces are on their way. pic.twitter.com/kr8cVyRO2w — Naturalized Deer (@wumaodetector) February 27, 2025