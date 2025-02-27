WATCH: Car ramming attack injures 13 Israelis, 3 in dire condition February 27, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-car-ramming-attack-injures-13-israelis-3-in-dire-condition/ Email Print A terrorist attack near Karkur Junction in northern Israel left at least 12 wounded, including two seriously, after a terrorist rammed pedestrians with his car before exiting and stabbing multiple victims.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-27-at-19.32.01_eb2932c2.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-27-at-19.27.55_a73ceb99.mp4The number of injured in the ramming attack on Highway 65 near the Pardes Hanna-Karkur junction in Israel has risen to 10.The perpetrator of the attack was killed.#Israel #Palestine #Gaza pic.twitter.com/1TjVTP63he— Ulfh3dnar (@Ulfh3dnar_) February 27, 2025 Terror attack,Car ramming Initial reports of a ramming terror attack at the Karkur Junction near Pardes Hana, Israel.Multiple unconscious victims; additionally a police officer reports a suspect attempted to stab him in the vicinity.8 injured,2 critical injury and an… pic.twitter.com/d6WQclzKWE— Love Majewski (@MajewskiLove1) February 27, 2025 Initial: A vehicle hit several people who were on the sidewalk in the Karkur Junction area… The vehicle fled, forces are on their way. pic.twitter.com/kr8cVyRO2w— Naturalized Deer (@wumaodetector) February 27, 2025 Just now –A terrorist vehicular attack incident has occurred at the Karkur intersection near Alonit. 10 injured people are being treated.The terrorist was neutralized at Gan Shmuel. pic.twitter.com/E9BtEQVMIm— The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) February 27, 2025 Read Yahya Sinwar and PFLP terrorists promoted at Florida Muslim Conference Israeli ArabRamming attackTerrorism