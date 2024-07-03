Search

WATCH: CCTV footage captures Karmiel stabbing attack and elimination of terrorist

A terrorist attack in a shopping center in the northern city of Karmiel resulted in the death of one Israeli and serious injuries to another, with one of the victims managing to kill the fleeing terrorist.



