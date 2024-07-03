WATCH: CCTV footage captures Karmiel stabbing attack and elimination of terrorist July 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-cctv-footage-captures-karmiel-stabbing-attack-and-elimination-of-terrorist/ Email Print A terrorist attack in a shopping center in the northern city of Karmiel resulted in the death of one Israeli and serious injuries to another, with one of the victims managing to kill the fleeing terrorist. The terrorist attack in Karmiel today resulted in one life tragically lost. Thankfully, the IDF is everywhere and always prepared.In any Western country, an attack like this would result in a much larger bloodbath. Being ready is immensely important. pic.twitter.com/5ky8uIUOpn— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) July 3, 2024 Karmielstabbing attackTerrorism