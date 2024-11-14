WATCH: CENTCOM releases footage of strike on Houthi launchers

The Houthis have been terrorizing the Red Sea for over a year, and now with Donald Trump back in office the terror group better watch its next move carefully.

US CENTCOM releases footage of their strikes on a Houthi position. I think this is a first in recent time.

Following Israel’s playbook? pic.twitter.com/gL5LgpH5IY — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 13, 2024