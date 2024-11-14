WATCH: CENTCOM releases footage of strike on Houthi launchers November 14, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-centcom-releases-footage-of-strike-on-houthi-launchers/ Email Print The Houthis have been terrorizing the Red Sea for over a year, and now with Donald Trump back in office the terror group better watch its next move carefully.US CENTCOM releases footage of their strikes on a Houthi position.I think this is a first in recent time. Following Israel’s playbook? pic.twitter.com/gL5LgpH5IY— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 13, 2024 airstrikesCENTCOMHouthisYemen