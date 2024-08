WATCH: CNN anchor whitewashes J.D. Vance’s military service to defend Walz’s combat abandonment

DISGUSTING: CNN's @brikeilarcnn attacks JD Vance's military service in a despicable effort to defend Tim Walz's stolen valor lies.

Brianna — the difference is that @JDVance never lied about his rank or his service, and when his unit deployed to Iraq, he didn't abandon them. pic.twitter.com/mQ8DMc2XRJ

— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 8, 2024