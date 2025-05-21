WATCH: Columbia grads burn diplomas, chant ‘Free Palestine’ May 21, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-columbia-grads-burn-diplomas-chant-free-palestine/ Email Print Graduation ceremonies at Columbia have been marred by anti-Israel protesters who interrupted the events—including President Shipman’s speech—while burning and destroying their freshly awarded diplomas.NEW: Columbia University Grad Students and Pro-Palestine protesters BURN THEIR DIPLOMAS outside of the University during student's graduation.Video by @olgafe_images @FreedomNTV [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/Cj2tsSMWH1— Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) May 21, 2025 AntisemitismIslamOklahoma