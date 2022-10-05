Search

WATCH: Crowd flips over Arab vehicle that entered Israeli city on Yom Kippur

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-crowd-flips-over-arab-vehicle-that-entered-israeli-city-on-yom-kippur/
Email Print

On Yom Kippur night a vehicle with five Arabs entered the city of Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv.

A Hebrew news source reported that Bat Yam residents said the Arabs came from the south to disturb the peace during the Yom Kippur holiday.

After a fight occurred, a crowd approached the vehicle and flipped it on its side. Three of the occupants were injured and taken to Wolfson Hospital.