WATCH: Crowd flips over Arab vehicle that entered Israeli city on Yom Kippur October 5, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-crowd-flips-over-arab-vehicle-that-entered-israeli-city-on-yom-kippur/ Email Print On Yom Kippur night a vehicle with five Arabs entered the city of Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv. A Hebrew news source reported that Bat Yam residents said the Arabs came from the south to disturb the peace during the Yom Kippur holiday. After a fight occurred, a crowd approached the vehicle and flipped it on its side. Three of the occupants were injured and taken to Wolfson Hospital. בערב כיפור: עשרות תושבי בת ים תקפו 5 ערבים שנסעו ברכב בעיר. ההמון הפך את המכונית על צידה – 3 נפצעו קל וקיבלו טיפול רפואי pic.twitter.com/xLzCxEBKlu — Anna Pines || אנה פינס (@AnnaPines_) October 5, 2022 Arab vehicleBat YamYom Kippur