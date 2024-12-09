WATCH: Daniel Penny found not guilty of negligent homicide in high-profile case

Daniel Penny, a former Marine, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jordan Neely a mentally disturbed man who threatened to kill people on a subway car.

BREAKING: Daniel Penny found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide. Protests erupt outside of courthouse in reaction to the verdict. pic.twitter.com/rWMKPWfMEj

JUST IN: Multiple protesters arrested after the Daniel Penny verdict, with some threatening to unleash violence throughout New York City.

Protesters were heard shouting, "No Justice, No Peace!"

Others reportedly threatened violence against Penny.pic.twitter.com/T16977ibnn

