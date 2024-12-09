Search

WATCH: Daniel Penny found not guilty of negligent homicide in high-profile case

Daniel Penny, a former Marine, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jordan Neely a mentally disturbed man who threatened to kill people on a subway car.

