WATCH: Disgraced Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation

Trudeau faces widespread disapproval in the Canadian electorate, with an approval rating of just 16%, according to an Angus Reid Institute poll released last week.

Trudeau: “I intend to resign as party leader and as Prime Minister” https://t.co/XQ3toJntq9 pic.twitter.com/vyFjGjnda2 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 6, 2025