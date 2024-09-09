WATCH: Do you want to join a Hamas fraternity? September 9, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-do-you-want-to-join-a-hamas-fraternity/ Email Print With the school season beginning again, these two comedians set out to expose the antisemitic reality on campuses. What’s going on at American universities?@zachsagefox decided to see whether students would want to join a “Hamas fraternity” and many signed up… pic.twitter.com/PStPnpon9f — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 8, 2024 fraternityHamasZach Sage Fox