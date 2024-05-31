WATCH: Douglas Murray – ‘Israelis are never allowed to win’ May 31, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-douglas-murray-israelis-are-never-allowed-to-win/ Email Print Murray proves his point from the Ukraine-Russia war, where no international body or country condemned Ukraine for defending itself against an oppressive regime such as Russia. דאגלס מארי מוכיח את הצביעות של המערב, שמבחינתם לא מרשים לישראל לנצח במלחמה… pic.twitter.com/sMofUVbDdv— יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) May 31, 2024 douglas murrayHamasIsraelUkraine