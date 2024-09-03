Search

WATCH: Douglas Murray shuts down Piers Morgan’s attempt to blame Netanyahu for hostage deal stalemate

Douglas Murray pushed back against Piers Morgan’s insinuation that Netanyahu is to blame for the failed hostage deal, pointing out that the real perpetrators, Hamas, should be held accountable instead.

