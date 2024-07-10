WATCH: Drone footage shows immense destruction in Shejaiya

The IDF has systematically combed through nearly every neighborhood in Gaza, uprooting and destroying as much terror infrastructure as possible.

This is what Shejaia, Gaza looks like. Hamas brought nothing but destruction to Gaza. Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon to a similar reality. Don't start a war you can't finish. pic.twitter.com/rmDePm41Of — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) July 10, 2024