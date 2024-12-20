WATCH: Druze leader in Syria gifts symbolic patch to IDF soldier December 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-druze-leader-in-syria-gifts-symbolic-patch-to-idf-soldier/ Email Print Several Druze leaders in border villages between Syria and Israel have voiced their preference to join Israel, rejecting the prospect of living under the rule of Islamist extremists.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-20-at-03.19.24_e9e7350e.mp4 DruzeIDFSyria