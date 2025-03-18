WATCH: El Salvador receives 260 violent gang members deported from the U.S.

This week, President Trump deported over 260 individuals, including 137 Tren de Aragua gang members, to El Salvador, despite a federal judge’s order to halt such action.

Today, the first 238 members of the Venezuelan criminal organization, Tren de Aragua, arrived in our country. They were immediately transferred to CECOT, the Terrorism Confinement Center, for a period of one year (renewable).

The United States will pay a very low fee for them,… pic.twitter.com/tfsi8cgpD6

— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 16, 2025