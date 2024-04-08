WATCH: Enemy drone shot down by ship-mounted interceptor April 9, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-enemy-drone-shot-down-by-ship-mounted-interceptor/ Email Print In its first operational interception, the C-Dome fired two missiles over Eilat destroying the suspicious target. BREAKING:Israel shoots down incoming objects targeting Eilat pic.twitter.com/3aJognkHdy— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 8, 2024 Super impressive, two interceptors were launched https://t.co/CwYgW1wSC9 pic.twitter.com/9zoYiKiSHd — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 8, 2024 Surveillance camera footage shows interceptor missiles being launched from an Israeli Navy Sa'ar 6-class corvette in the Eilat Bay this evening, at a suspected drone. It marks the first operational interception by the ship-mounted Iron Dome system, known as C-Dome. pic.twitter.com/PgLMWwPs7y— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 8, 2024 C-DomeDroneEilat