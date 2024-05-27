WATCH: Excerpt from new Nova Festival massacre documentary May 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-excerpt-from-new-nova-festival-massacre-documentary/ Email Print On October 7th, thousands of terrorists poured into Israel, murdering over 300 innocent Israelis, raping dozens of women, and kidnapping numerous people from the festival site. ⚠️Disturbing content:It was supposed to be a music festival.Instead, it became a bloody massacre. Bodies strewn all over the campgrounds.Women hiding behind trees while Hamas terrorists searched for their next victims to execute, rape, mutilate. This is an excerpt… pic.twitter.com/0mC3CFsCpG— Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 26, 2024 DocumentarymassacreNova FestivalOct 7th