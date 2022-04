Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe and the three other members of the Axiom 1 space mission splashed down to Earth in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida on Monday.

SPLASHDOWN! Axiom-1 crew returns to Earth from the ISS on Dragon Endeavour. Overview:https://t.co/d2JSs3xi5A pic.twitter.com/uRFXjAH3J9 — Chris Bergin – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) April 25, 2022