Search

WATCH: F-35 fighter jet crashes at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-f-35-fighter-jet-crashes-at-eielson-air-force-base-in-alaska/
Email Print

The Air Force pilot, who was not injured in the incident, successfully ejected from the plane as it spiraled to the ground and exploded on impact.

>