WATCH: F-35 fighter jet crashes at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska January 29, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-f-35-fighter-jet-crashes-at-eielson-air-force-base-in-alaska/ Email Print The Air Force pilot, who was not injured in the incident, successfully ejected from the plane as it spiraled to the ground and exploded on impact.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-29-at-13.45.59_f1a7e9f5.mp4WILDAn F-35 fighter jet has just crashed in Alaska. pic.twitter.com/1kstJ1YzPW— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 29, 2025 crashEielson Air Force BaseF-35