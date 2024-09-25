Search

WATCH: Florida sheikh claims Jews were turned into monkeys and apes for disobeying Allah in lecture

Sheikh Abu Usama At-Thahabi also claimed that people who criticize Hamas, but not Israel for causing Hamas to do what they did, can’t ‘read the room.’

