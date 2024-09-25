WATCH: Florida sheikh claims Jews were turned into monkeys and apes for disobeying Allah in lecture September 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-florida-sheikh-claims-jews-were-turned-into-monkeys-and-apes-for-disobeying-allah-in-lecture/ Email Print Sheikh Abu Usama At-Thahabi also claimed that people who criticize Hamas, but not Israel for causing Hamas to do what they did, can’t ‘read the room.’ Orlando Lecture by Sheikh Abu Usama At-Thahabi: The Jews Were Turned into Apes and Pigs for Disobeying Allah; Criticizing Hamas Without Criticizing the Criminals Who Made Them Do What They Did Is Not “Reading the Room” pic.twitter.com/4QZLDRGWrv — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) September 25, 2024 AntisemitismOrlandosermonSheikh Abu Usama At-Thahabi