WATCH: Florida sheikh claims Jews were turned into monkeys and apes for disobeying Allah in lecture

Sheikh Abu Usama At-Thahabi also claimed that people who criticize Hamas, but not Israel for causing Hamas to do what they did, can’t ‘read the room.’

Orlando Lecture by Sheikh Abu Usama At-Thahabi: The Jews Were Turned into Apes and Pigs for Disobeying Allah; Criticizing Hamas Without Criticizing the Criminals Who Made Them Do What They Did Is Not “Reading the Room” pic.twitter.com/4QZLDRGWrv — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) September 25, 2024