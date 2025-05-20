WATCH: Former hostage throws out first pitch at Boston Red Sox game May 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-hostage-throws-out-first-pitch-at-boston-red-sox-game/ Email Print Freed hostage Omer Shem Tov was honored with the ceremonial first pitch at last night’s Red Sox game, where Boston defeated the New York Mets 3–1.Omer Shem Tov, who was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, 2023, and survived 505 days in captivity, throws out the first pitch at Fenway Park on Jewish Heritage Night️ pic.twitter.com/Dlam3pJzSr— Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) May 19, 2025 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-20-at-03.56.40_6bde2e82.mp4 BaseballOmer Shem TovRed Sox