Search

WATCH: Former hostage throws out first pitch at Boston Red Sox game

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-hostage-throws-out-first-pitch-at-boston-red-sox-game/
Email Print

Freed hostage Omer Shem Tov was honored with the ceremonial first pitch at last night’s Red Sox game, where Boston defeated the New York Mets 3–1.

>