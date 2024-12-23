Search

WATCH: Former Lebanese MP – Lebanese gov’t should thank Israel for destroying Hezbollah infrastructure

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-lebanese-mp-lebanese-govt-should-thank-israel-for-destroying-hezbollah-infrastructure/
Email Print

Former Lebanese MP and Lebanese Forces Party member Antoine Zahra said that Lebanon should thank Israel for using the situation to destroy Hezbollah’s infrastructure, sparing the Lebanese army the burden and embarrassment of doing it themselves.



>