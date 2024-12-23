WATCH: Former Lebanese MP – Lebanese gov’t should thank Israel for destroying Hezbollah infrastructure December 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-lebanese-mp-lebanese-govt-should-thank-israel-for-destroying-hezbollah-infrastructure/ Email Print Former Lebanese MP and Lebanese Forces Party member Antoine Zahra said that Lebanon should thank Israel for using the situation to destroy Hezbollah’s infrastructure, sparing the Lebanese army the burden and embarrassment of doing it themselves. Antoine ZahraHezbollahLebanon