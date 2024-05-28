WATCH: Former PM Bennett praises female IDF soldiers for their heroism on Oct. 7th May 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-pm-bennett-praises-female-idf-soldiers-for-their-heroism-on-oct-7th/ Email Print Naftali Bennett first admitted his reluctance to allow female soldiers in intense combat units but backtracked when he saw the bravery exhibited by these female soldiers. Former Prime Minister on the issue of female soldiers:I was wrong, they kicked ass pic.twitter.com/63WLGdes03— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) May 28, 2024 combat unitsFemale soldiersIDFNaftali BennettOct 7th