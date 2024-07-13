Search

WATCH: Freed hostage pleads for the return of the remaining hostages

Andrey Kozlov spoke at a hostage release rally, where he recounted his horrifying time in captivity and reminded everyone not to forget the hostages remaining in Gaza.

