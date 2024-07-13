WATCH: Freed hostage pleads for the return of the remaining hostages

Andrey Kozlov spoke at a hostage release rally, where he recounted his horrifying time in captivity and reminded everyone not to forget the hostages remaining in Gaza.

Tel Aviv, Hostage Square – Andrey Kozlov, who was held hostage in Gaza for 8 months and rescued recently in an IDF operation, speaks in English, demands the Prime Minister bring everyone back home now. He knows exactly what they are going through.

"Take it from me, every day… pic.twitter.com/uorcu5eaVG

