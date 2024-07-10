WATCH: Greek Navy intercepts Houthi drone attack July 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-greek-navy-intercepts-houthi-drone-attack/ Email Print The Houthis have repeatedly attacked cargo ships, Israel’s coastal city of Eilat, and other targets that the terror group deems an ally to Israel or the US.NICE SHOTFootage shows the Greek Navy successfully shooting down a drone launched by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in the Gulf of Aden. pic.twitter.com/869jOiEjOu— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 9, 2024 DroneGreeceHouthisNavy